Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open December 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the Liwa International Festival 2026 (Liwa 2026) will take place from 12th December 2025 to 3rd January 2026 in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the festival is organised in cooperation with Liwa sports Club, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Miral, Abu Dhabi Media Network and other partners.

The event will feature a diverse programme including speed races, drift shows and dune driving challenges, with top professionals and competitors from around the world. It will also include family entertainment shows, live concerts, cultural tours and various activities, all centred around Tal Moreeb, the highest sand dunes in the UAE.

The festival will run for 23 days, attracting a wide range of domestic and international visitors, including camping and desert enthusiasts, adventure seekers and those interested in heritage and motorsports.

DCT Abu Dhabi will also organise desert, art and entertainment activities alongside Liwa Village, which celebrates authentic Emirati heritage. Liwa Village will feature a crafts market, an area for creative workshops and family activities, children’s games, shops showcasing local vendors, and restaurants serving a variety of dishes.

The festival’s full programme will be announced in the coming weeks.

