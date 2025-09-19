Liwa International Festival 2026 Set To Open December 12
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the Liwa International Festival 2026 (Liwa 2026) will take place from 12th December 2025 to 3rd January 2026 in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.
Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the festival is organised in cooperation with Liwa sports Club, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Miral, Abu Dhabi Media Network and other partners.
The event will feature a diverse programme including speed races, drift shows and dune driving challenges, with top professionals and competitors from around the world. It will also include family entertainment shows, live concerts, cultural tours and various activities, all centred around Tal Moreeb, the highest sand dunes in the UAE.
The festival will run for 23 days, attracting a wide range of domestic and international visitors, including camping and desert enthusiasts, adventure seekers and those interested in heritage and motorsports.
DCT Abu Dhabi will also organise desert, art and entertainment activities alongside Liwa Village, which celebrates authentic Emirati heritage. Liwa Village will feature a crafts market, an area for creative workshops and family activities, children’s games, shops showcasing local vendors, and restaurants serving a variety of dishes.
The festival’s full programme will be announced in the coming weeks.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency1 minute ago
-
EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions up to 72.5% by 20351 minute ago
-
Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open December 121 minute ago
-
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run to Kick off tomorrow in Beijing16 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Federation on Independence Day31 minutes ago
-
UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities46 minutes ago
-
'RAK Human Resources Department' wins SHRM STAR Gold Award1 hour ago
-
‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ in Beijing merges culture with sport1 hour ago
-
Ajman Ruler reforms Board of Trustees of Rashid bin Humaid Award for Culture and Sciences1 hour ago
-
Germany sees first decline in total refugee numbers since 20112 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil price drops to $72.66 pb2 hours ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka2 hours ago