UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment, Insurance Authority Hold Awareness Workshop On Climate Risks, Opportunities For Insurance Sector

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:15 PM

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Insurance Authority hold awareness workshop on climate risks, opportunities for insurance sector

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 22nd September 2020 (WAM) – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Insurance Authority organized a virtual awareness workshop to explore climate-related opportunities and challenges for the insurance sector.

Themed ‘Studying the Insurance Sector’s Opportunities and Risks in Light of Climate Change Challenges’, the event drew the participation of 50 insurance companies and other relevant stakeholders for an in-depth discussion about the potential role of the insurance sector in minimizing the risks and maximizing the benefits amid the climate crisis.

Fahed Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at MOCCAE, said: "In line with its mandate, MOCCAE works relentlessly to create a unified Federal platform for climate mitigation and adaptation efforts. Last year, the Ministry launched the National Climate Change Adaptation Program in collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders. The nationwide multisectoral initiative seeks to boost the UAE’s climate resilience through assessing the impacts of climate change on key sectors – energy, health, infrastructure, and the environment, identifying the risks that demand urgent action, and providing feasible solutions."

MOCCAE introduced attendees to the program to educate them about its goals, activities, outputs, and outcomes.

The workshop, supported by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), was one of the key milestones of the adaptation program focused on the insurance sector.

Meanwhile, the Insurance Authority provided an overview of the impacts of climate change on the insurance sector and of the government’s endeavors to increase the sector’s resilience to ensure its sustainability and growth.

To enhance stakeholder awareness, the workshop delved into the fundamentals of the insurance sector through the lens of climate change. GGGI highlighted the important role of insurance in helping meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

Furthermore, the participants examined the process of carrying out climate risk assessments and developing an adaptation action plan for the UAE’s insurance sector by 2021 with the aim of positioning the country as a regional pioneer in climate risk insurance.

Notable insurance companies in the UAE also shared their climate action efforts to understand the current state of play of the insurance sector in the context of climate change.

Following the workshop, the stakeholders completed a survey whose results will be used as an input into the situation and gap analysis to be completed by end-2020.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Sudanese Pound September 2020 Event Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 4 businesses and warns 18 for ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Police records 721 violations of COVID-19 pr ..

21 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulate Saudi Arabia on 90th ..

51 minutes ago

Use of AI Technologies May Reduce 60% of Personnel ..

7 minutes ago

Socioeconomic uplift of AJK population stands atop ..

7 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of rape incident in Raiwind

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.