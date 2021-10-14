Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equipment Fair’ in Serbia

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) A delegation from the Ministry of Defence, led by Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, participated in the International Armament and Military Equipment Fair held in Belgrade, Serbia.

On the sidelines of the event, Major General Al Jabri met with Nebojša Stefanović, Serbian Minister of Defence, and Dr. Nenad Milaradovic, Assistant Minister of Defence of Serbia, in the presence of senior officers from both sides.

During the meetings, both sides discussed the cooperation between the two countries and ways of reinforcing them, most notably in the area of defence industries.

Major General Al Jabri invited Serbian defence companies to attend defence exhibitions to be held in the UAE, including the Dubai Airshow, which will take place from 14th to 18th November, and the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX), which will be held in February 2022.