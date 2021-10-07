Ministry of Finance issues multi-tranche bond package offering for subscription

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The UAE Government, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), is set to issue a US dollar- denominated multi-tranche bond offering for subscription. The Ministry of Finance disclosed that the new bond package, which will be issued for subscription, comprises medium and long-term tranches: a 10-year tranche, a 20-year tranche, in addition to a 40-year dual-listed Formosa tranche.

Commenting on this announcement, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said, "Throughout its development, the UAE has adopted a solid and comprehensive approach to economic and social development, which included building a strong credit profile, a solid balance sheet for the Union, and a low level of government debt, which enhanced general economic stability. In addition to its efforts to enhance the efficiency and skills of human talent, the country has successfully managed to achieve high financial solvency and reserves, as a direct result of its efficient management of economic projects."

The Ministry of Finance authorised Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC Bank plc, J.

P. Morgan Securities plc, Mashreqbank PSC, and Standard Chartered Bank to be Lead Managers and Bookrunners to arrange global investor calls for subscription sessions.

The subscription of the UAE’s sovereign bonds, which will be issued in accordance to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of the United States, is expected to witness high demand from global and regional investors, thanks to the country’s high credit standing and the confidence it enjoys in global markets. The Federal Government of the United Arab Emirates is rated AA- by Global credit rating agency Fitch, and Aa2 rating in credit worthiness - which is the highest sovereign rating in the region by the international rating agency, Moody’s. Both agencies have indicated a stable outlook for the national economy.

The Federal Decree No.9 of 2018 on public debt enabled the federal government to issue sovereign bonds and help the banking sector to meet global liquidity standards as soon as they are issued- thus supporting the role of the Central Bank of the UAE in managing liquidity in the banking sector.