Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Responds To Temporary Danish Suspension Of Flights From UAE

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) In response to the latest media reports regarding the temporary Danish suspension of flights from the UAE, Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that all accredited UAE testing centres are regularly subject to strict quality checks.

Severe penalties are imposed for non-compliance with international standards to ensure the highest level of quality in testing, he added.

He noted that communication is currently underway with the Danish authorities to clarify the details and cases behind the decision, in order to guarantee the safety and security of all travellers.

More Stories From Middle East

