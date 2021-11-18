Ministry of Health all set to host 4th International Conference on Falsified and Substandard Medical Products

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced it is fully prepared to host the 4th International Conference on Falsified and Substandard Medical Products at the Dubai Exhibition Centre-Expo 2020.

Held from November 21st to 22nd, the event will bring together prominent speakers from the UAE and the middle East, representing health, economic and justice authorities in addition to officials from Interpol.

The conference will discuss ways to unify efforts to better combat counterfeit medicines globally as well as mechanisms and techniques of controlling fake medicines.

It will also shed light on the general concept of counterfeit medicines, the role that pharmacists and health care professionals can play in identifying, combating and reporting falsified pharmaceutical products, as well as how community members can recognise bogus medicines and medical products.

The two-day event will also be attended by local and regional free zones and universities, supply chain agencies, customs and consumer protection associations, pharmacy facilities inspectors, border and free zones authorities, and workers in the pharmaceutical industry and pharmaceutical health research services.

This is in addition to representatives from Servier, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), the Pharmaceutical Security Institute (PSI), the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the European Convention on Social and Medical Assistance, the National Health Regulatory Authority in Bahrain, and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Gulf Health Council (GHC), World Customs Organisation, Dubai Police, World Free Zone Organization, International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, Egyptian Ministry of Health, The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply and Technology Management ( AUPP ), Federal Drug Control Department at the Ministry of Interior, as well as officials from free zones and pharmaceutical companies, and a number of doctors and pharmacists.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulatory Sector, stressed the importance of the event, given it will serve as an ideal platform to review the latest international practices in the field of combating fake pharmaceutical products.

"From strengthening the role of pharmacies in combating counterfeit drugs to promoting the public awareness on the serious dangers of falsified medicines, the event is expected to come up with sustainable solutions to fighting the global phenomenon thanks to bringing together a select group of healthcare leaders, experts, consultants and competent authorities," Al Amiri said.

He highlighted the need to monitor websites marketing some unlicensed medicines, in addition to continuously publishing news that focus on raising public awareness about the dangers of buying medicines online.