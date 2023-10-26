Mira Al Suwaidi elected Deputy Chairman of IPU’s Committee on Sustainable Development

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) LUANDA, 26th October, 2023 (WAM) – Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), was elected Deputy Chairman of the Bureau of IPU’s Committee on Sustainable Development, during a meeting held today in the Angolan capital, Luanda, as part of the IPU’s 147th General Assembly meetings.

During meeting of the committee yesterday, Al Suwaidi presented the UAE's preparations to host COP28, stressing its commitment to environmental sustainability and implementing practical and comprehensive solutions that prioritise sustainable economic prosperity.