MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Rwandan Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) Shihab Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Emmanuel Hategeka, newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the UAE.

The Under-Secretary wished the Rwandan Ambassador all success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.