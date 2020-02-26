Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president on new presidential term

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, on winning a second term as President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

This came as H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed today telephoned the Afghan president, wishing him further success in leading his country over the coming stage and achieving the aspirations of his people.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hopes for Afghan people to secure more peace, stability and prosperity.

He conveyed the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to President Ghani and his best wishes for his people.

The Afghan President expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his good feelings, hailing the distinctive relations between the UAE and Afghanistan across all fronts.