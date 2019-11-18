UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Ghanaian President

Fahad Shabbir 45 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ghanaian President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, in Qasr Al Watan (or the Nation's Palace), who is in the country on an official visit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, in Qasr Al Watan (or the Nation's Palace), who is in the country on an official visit.

Upon his arrival at the Palace in Abu Dhabi, Akufo-Addo was welcomed with an official reception, which included a 21-gun salute in his honour.

The Ghanaian President shook hands with the senior UAE ministers and officials who came to greet him, while Sheikh Mohamed shook hands with the senior Ghanaian officials accompanying the African President.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.

H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Khalifa Yousef Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ghana; and Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

The delegation accompanying the Ghanaian President included Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration; Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President; Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of Ghana to the UAE; Francis Asenso-Boakye, Deputy Chief of Staff, and a number of other officials.

