Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Saudi Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prince Faisal exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and expressed wishes of further development and prosperity to the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as ways to enhance strategic cooperation and coordination in all fields, to serve the interests of the two countries and peoples.

Also discussed were the latest developments in the Arabian Gulf and the middle East.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the keenness of their leaderships to boost cooperation in all domains for the benefit of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, board Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

From the Saudi side, it was attended by Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakheel, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, and Abdulrahman Al Daoud, Director-General of the Saudi Foreign Minister's Office.

