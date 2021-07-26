Mohammed Al Bowardi, Tajik Ambassador discuss enhancing cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today Sharifi Bahodur Mahmudzoda, Tajikistan's Ambassador to the UAE.

The meeting held at the Ministry of Defense was also attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-​Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and a number of its senior officers and officials.

Al Bowardi highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and Tajikistan and the importance of expanding their cooperation to drive development and prosperity in their countries.

The sides discussed ways to develop their cooperation in areas related to military and defence and exchange expertise to serve the interests of both nations. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

For his part, Mahmudzoda commended the UAE's remarkable developmental journey, which serves as a pioneering model for the other countries in the region, and underscored his country's continued efforts to enhance cooperation with the UAE to serve the common interests of their countries.