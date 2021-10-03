Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on DMCC’s Board of Directors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (40) of 2021 forming the board of Directors of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority (DMCC) chaired by Hamad Mubarak Buamim.

Abdulwahid Abdulrahim Al Ulama serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board.

Members of the Board include Abdullah Saif Al Shamsi, Charles George Webb, Roger Alfred Pierreinstein and Thierry Jean Luis Gemount, in addition to the CEO of DMCC.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.