Mohammed bin Rashid receives Kazakh President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today at Zabeel Palace, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the accompanying delegation.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the visiting guest, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed and the visiting guest discussed the relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and means to developing them. Sheikh Mohammed also said during the discussions that the UAE is keen to build bridges with Kazakhstan to achieve objectives of mutual interest.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed the desire of his country to increase the level of UAE investments in Kazakhstan mainly in tourism and renewable energy sectors.

The reception was also attended by Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi; Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Mohammad Faraj Al Mazroui; Director-General of the Dubai Ruler’s Court, Mohammed Al Shibani; Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman; and UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber; along with senior officials from the two countries.