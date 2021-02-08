Mohammed bin Rashid receives Spanish Foreign Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received in Dubai, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, and her accompanying delegation.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the Spanish Minister and reviewed with her a number of economic and political issues, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his confidence and hope in Allah Almighty to overcome this difficult time that has negatively affected the global economy as well as social and cultural communication.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of international cooperation and coordination between countries to curb the impact of the pandemic.

He pointed out that the UAE is dealing with this pandemic carefully with well-thought-out plans including vaccination of all citizens and residents free of charge and without discrimination; and at the same time extending a helping hand to countries in need with medicines, vaccines and logistics to enable them to confront this virus.

For her part, the Spanish Minister commended the efforts and measures taken by the UAE government in combating the coronavirus pandemic and limiting its negative impact on its economy and society.

She noted that her country is proceeding with preparations for the opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which has been postponed until this year along with taking all necessary measures to receive participants in this global event and protect its guests from the repercussions of this pandemic.

Laya confirmed Spain's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai despite the emergency circumstances, believing in the importance of reviving the economy, describing this event as "a light of hope at the end of a dark tunnel."

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, along with Antonio Álvarez Barthe, Spanish Ambassador in UAE.