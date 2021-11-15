UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Tours Dubai Airshow 2021 Exhibition

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Dubai Airshow exhibition area, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

During his tour, His Highness visited stands and pavilions of many leading companies participating in the exhibition.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces also accompanied H.H. Sheikh Mohammed on the tour.

His Highness started the tour by visiting the display of Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-75.

He also visited the Airbus pavilion where he was briefed about the company’s new aircraft and the services it provides across the MENA region from its headquarters in Dubai.

His Highness also saw the display of Boeing's 777X9 wide-body aircraft, the most fuel-efficient twin-engine commercial jetliner in aviation history.

Another stop on His Highness’s tour was Emirates’ display of its four-class configured A380. The aircraft features the airline’s recently introduced Premium Economy Class cabin, in addition to revamped interiors and enhancements across all cabins. Emirates is also displaying its Cirrus SR 22 and Embraer Phenom 100 training aircraft, utilised by the Emirates Flight Training Academy.

Emirates Flight Training academy instructors are on hand at the site to provide visitors tours of the training aircraft.

His Highness visited the stand of Strata Manufacturing, a local company owned by Mubadala, where he was briefed about the services of the company. His Highness also visited the stand of UAE-based EDGE Group, one of the top 25 military suppliers in the world that develops disruptive defence solutions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed along with H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, attended aerobatic displays at Dubai Airshow.

Dubai Airshow is the first major aviation industry held after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the biggest in the history of the event, featuring 1,200 exhibitors. The event offers a platform to showcase a wide range of technical solutions that support the recovery of the industry in the wake of the pandemic. Dubai Airshow 2021 also includes a new dedicated startup event, VISTA, a platform for innovators, creators and market disruptors to display the latest technologies.

