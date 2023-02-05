Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2023 (WAM) – The Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Council of Muslim Elders in Abu Dhabi will kick off tomorrow.

The two-day summit will be organised under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in the presence of several prominent Arab and global figures.

The summit will be part of the Human Fraternity Festival being held during the country's celebrations for the International Day of Human Fraternity.

The summit will discuss issues related to activating the role of the Global Tolerance Alliance so that its ideas can be transformed into initiatives and programmes, which various nations and peoples can benefit from to develop relations based on dialogue, coexistence, acceptance of the other, and belief in diversity.



The event, which representatives of the Vatican and Al-Azhar will attend will focus on four main topics: faith, diversity, peace and the planet.

Afra Al Sabri, General Director of the Ministry of Tolerance, indicated that Sheikh Nahyan would open the summit with a keynote address.

A speech by Bishop of Augsburg, Dr. Bertram Meier will follow.

She also added that more than 30 prominent international speakers would address the summit.

Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, emphasised that the summit comes at a time when the world is witnessing several challenges related to climate crises, water and food shortages, in addition to wars and conflicts crises, that have resulted in millions of refugees and displaced and homeless people.

It points to the importance of uniting efforts to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.

