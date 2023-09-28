Open Menu

Nakheel Partners With Edmiston For Monaco Yacht Show 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2023 | 04:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) DUBAI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai-based master developer Nakheel will partner with respected yacht brokerage Edmiston at the Monaco Yacht Show for the first time. This partnership will introduce Nakheel's waterfront developments to new audiences and showcase Nakheel's position as a global pioneer of elevated living experiences.

Nakheel will present its latest developments at the show; the ultra-luxury Como Residences on Palm Jumeirah, a 76-storey residential tower with wrap-around balconies, and 180° to 360° views of Dubai and the Arabian Sea.

Nakheel will also present the newly released Beach and Coral villas on Palm Jebel Ali. The new masterplan for Palm Jebel Ali was recently revealed, which will become the feature destination of Dubai’s rapidly developing southern urban centre.

Palm Jebel Ali is comprised of seven islands and 16 fronds, adding a total of 91 kilometres to Dubai’s beachfront and it will have the longest coastline of any destination in Dubai.

Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s diverse portfolio extends to five-star luxury hotels such as The St. Regis Dubai, as well as some of Dubai’s most popular shopping malls, including Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

