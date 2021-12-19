National Human Rights Institution is independent and operates based on Paris Principles: NHRI Chairperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), said that the NHRI is established as an independent entity that has its own legal personality, and enjoys financial and administrative autonomy as enacted in the Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 and within the spirit of the Paris Principles.

In a statement today on the occasion of assuming his duties, Kruse explained that the NHRI will oversee the government's performance on all matters related to human rights, develop proposals, make recommendations, and provide consultation to relevant stakeholders on ways to promote, protect and pursue human rights in government and private sectors.

He added that the NHRI will exercise its functions through close partnerships with governmental entities, civil society, non-governmental organisations, think tanks, research and academic centers, in addition to forming close partnerships and cooperating with different international organisations, in particular the United Nations, in order to develop good practices and be able to work in accordance with international standards.

"The NHRI will develop programmes and initiatives that will foster the culture and principles of human rights, as represented in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as the promotion of the rule of law and equality amongst all members of the community based on the principles of tolerance, diversity and coexistence," he continued.

The NHRI Chairperson pointed out that, at this foundational stage, he will be working closely with the board of Trustees to develop executive plans, organisational structures and budget, as well as the recruitment of young talents to join the NHRI.

He concluded that the NHRI would also launch the visual identity and its social media accounts to ensure direct and seamless communication with the public, in order to achieve the highest levels of professional efficiency and quality of services.

Prior to his current role, Kruse has served as the Strategic Communications Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs (MOPA), in addition to his role as a Member of the National Media Team that has been commissioned by the UAE Cabinet.

He also worked as the Executive Director of Hedayah, the international centre for countering violent extremism. The independent international centre focused on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) in all of its forms and manifestations by conducting dialogue, capacity building and research.

In addition to his leadership and advisory roles, Kruse served as a Steering Board Member of the Policy, Think and Do Tanks Constituency for the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) since its establishment in 2014 as a multi-stakeholder global fund that works with local partners to strengthen community resilience to violent extremism.

In addition to his twenty years of service in international, governmental and private sectors; he is an international writer, public speaker and a regular guest on a variety of media outlets and publications including but not limited to CNN, Sky news Arabia, Phoenix tv, Abu Dhabi TV, Al Hurra TV, SBS Radio, Sharjah Radio, New York Times, Washington Post, and The National.

He earned his Master’s degree in Organisational Psychology from the University of Melbourne in Australia and his Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU).