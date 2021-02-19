New Zealand reports one new locally transmitted coronavirus infection

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) New Zealand reported one new locally transmitted case of coronavirus on Friday, which was linked to the existing cluster in its biggest city Auckland.

The new case was a household contact of some of the previously reported cases, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It also said there were three new cases in managed isolation facilities at the border.