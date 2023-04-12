Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies Sign MoU To Collaborate On Alwaleed Cultural Network

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 03:01 PM

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultural Network

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabian NGO, Alwaleed Philanthropies (AP), to cooperate in developing the Alwaleed Cultural Network (ACN), a new globally recognised network of academic and cultural institutions funded by AP.

ACN’s mission is to encourage cross-cultural understanding in local communities and around the world through a connected programme of education, art, and public engagement. NYUAD will seek to collaborate with other members of the network to devise and deliver projects which further the aims of ACN, while AP will occupy a conveying role in the operation of ACN.

Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed commented, “At Alwaleed Philanthropies, we believe in partnerships. The partnership agreement between Alwaleed Philanthropies and NYU Abu Dhabi is a true example of integration and cooperation in the digital sector. Harnessing the power of academic and cultural education, Alwaleed Cultural Network represents a flexible model of communication. Alwaleed Cultural Network is designed to bring together globally important universities, museums, and cultural institutions to help create a more inclusive and connected world.

This is done through an accessible online platform – and a trusted programme of research, education, art, and community engagement.”

NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann added, “At NYU Abu Dhabi we greatly value the transformative power of philanthropy to catalyse change for social good. We are excited by the opportunity to partner with Alwaleed Philanthropies, as its visionary philanthropy recognises that the arts and culture are indispensable resources to our shared humanity. By bridging cultural divides, the Alwaleed Cultural Network is fostering vital understanding, empathy, compassion, and cooperation across borders.”

ACN’s patrons include Alwaleed Islamic Studies programme at Harvard University (USA), the University of Cambridge (UK), the University of Edinburgh (UK), American University in Cairo (Egypt), American University of Beirut (Lebanon), the History of Science and Pitt Rivers Museums at Oxford University (UK), and Pergamon Museum, Berlin (Germany). The partners share an understanding that diverse cultures have remarkable histories and exchanges in common. To this end, ACN’s varied projects promote cross-cultural discourse and provide foundational support systems in the global academic and cultural ecosystem.

Related Topics

USA World Education Egypt Abu Dhabi Saudi Germany Cairo Berlin Lamia Beirut Cambridge Oxford Edinburgh United Kingdom Lebanon Agreement Share

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 minute ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

1 minute ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

1 minute ago
 Insured individuals should plan for retirement onc ..

Insured individuals should plan for retirement once they are employed: GPSSA

1 minute ago
 Masdar expands presence in US with completion of a ..

Masdar expands presence in US with completion of acquisition of Big Beau project ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs introduces metaverse to revolutionis ..

Dubai Customs introduces metaverse to revolutionise customs leadership developme ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.