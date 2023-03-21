Pakistan Day celebrated in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) A large number of diplomats, government officials, and members of the Pakistani community gathered to celebrate Pakistan Day at the National Day Reception organised by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai on Monday. The event commenced with a performance by the Dubai Police band, playing the national anthems of Pakistan and the UAE, followed by Pakistani national songs.

During the event, the Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hassan Afzal Khan, addressed the audience and highlighted that Pakistan Day is celebrated every year on 23rd March to commemorate the Lahore Resolution, which is considered a significant milestone in the journey of Muslims to achieve an independent state. He further explained that on 23rd March 1940, the Muslims of the sub-continent, under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, father of the nation, adopted the ‘Pakistan Resolution’ at Lahore and began their journey towards freedom and nationhood.

He expressed his gratitude to the diplomatic community and UAE government officials for joining the Pakistani community in celebrating Pakistan Resolution Day.

The Consul-General also paid tribute to the forefathers of Pakistan for their struggles and sacrifices in creating their beautiful homeland. He announced that the celebrations would continue until 23rd March and informed the audience that two flag hoisting ceremonies would be held on that day, one at the Consulate General and the other at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, as per a press release by the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai.