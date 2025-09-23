Open Menu

KP, Afghan Govt To Hold Talks, Says CM Gandapur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:02 PM

KP, Afghan govt to hold talks, says CM Gandapur

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur says Afghanistan has sent a positive message for dialogue, as he criticizes lawlessness at home and expresses regret over repeated cricket losses to India.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that a positive message has been received from Afghanistan, and the provincial government will hold talks with Afghan authorities.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Gandapur criticized the prevailing lawlessness in the country, terming the cases against him as baseless. He asserted that his party would not step back from its mission of freedom and would prove through public gatherings that the entire nation stands with the PTI founder.

He urged state Institutions to function within the framework of the Constitution, adding that they are fighting for the people’s real cause.

Commenting on Afghanistan, the KP chief minister said the Afghan government wants the issue resolved, and a provincial delegation will engage in dialogue with them. He described a recent statement by a Federal minister on the matter as “deeply regrettable.”

On cricket, Gandapur remarked that repeated losses in Asia Cup matches have disappointed the nation, especially against India, stressing that a match against India is never “just an ordinary game.”

Related Topics

India Cricket Afghanistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

4 minutes ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

12 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

22 minutes ago
 TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

46 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 KP, Afghan govt to hold talks, says CM Gandapur

KP, Afghan govt to hold talks, says CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan