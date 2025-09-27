Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said U.S. President Donald Trump has directed American companies to immediately invest in Pakistan’s IT, energy, agriculture, and mineral sectors, calling their meeting in New Jersey highly productive for bilateral ties.

NEW JERSEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that U.S. President Donald Trump has directed American companies to make immediate investments in Pakistan.

Speaking to media representatives in New Jersey, the Prime Minister stated that the United States has expressed its readiness to invest in Pakistan’s IT, energy, agriculture, and mineral sectors. He added that President Trump personally instructed American firms to move swiftly on these opportunities.

Shehbaz Sharif described his meeting with President Trump as highly productive and significant for improving Pakistan-U.S. relations. He noted that Trump favors peace and played a commendable role in past efforts to establish a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

The Prime Minister further said that economic and trade ties between the two countries are being redefined, with discussions focusing on fair valuation of mineral resources and mutually beneficial trade agreements. He highlighted that Pakistan’s economy is steadily improving, with inflation reduced to single digits within the past 18 months.

He also pointed out that relations with Bangladesh are witnessing consistent progress at both diplomatic and trade levels.

Responding to a question, Shehbaz Sharif recalled his warm welcome in Saudi Arabia, describing it as unparalleled in the last 40 years. He also praised Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying that under his leadership, Pakistan’s armed forces strategically outmaneuvered India.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that the meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also covered regional security, counter-terrorism, and intelligence cooperation. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to expand collaboration in the security sector, thanked President Trump for supporting a trade agreement with Pakistan, and extended an invitation for him to visit the country.

According to the official communiqué, Shehbaz Sharif offered U.S. companies investment opportunities in agriculture, IT, minerals, and energy sectors, expressing hope that under President Trump’s leadership, bilateral ties will grow stronger and more enduring.