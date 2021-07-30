UrduPoint.com
Public Prosecution Highlights Penalties For Exposing Victims, Witnesses In Human Trafficking Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:45 PM

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposing victims, witnesses in human trafficking cases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) Marking World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Public Prosecution stated today, through posts on its social media accounts, the penalties associated with revealing the Names or publishing photographs of victims or witnesses involved in human trafficking cases.

The Public Prosecution explained that, under Article (6) bis of Federal Law No.

(51) of 2006 on Combatting Human Trafficking Crimes, whoever publishes by any means of publication the names or photographs of victims or witnesses involved in human trafficking cases shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED 10,000 or one of the two.

These posts are a part of the Public Prosecution's ongoing campaign to heighten legal culture and awareness among members of the public.

