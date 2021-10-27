QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pest control services, municipal solid waste collection and transportation infrastructure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) announced that the Technical Committee of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) has approved its guidelines to improve pest control services, municipal solid waste collection and transportation infrastructure in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Developed by Tadweer in collaboration with QCC’ technical working group that comprises members of relevant local and Federal entities, these guidelines will ensure the standardisation of specifications for the three services.

The pest control guidelines provide a unified technical reference for controlling public health pests through defining quality standards and standard procedures. Furthermore, it seeks to protect society from disease vectors, disease outbreaks, and the consequences of pesticide misuse, which may lead to poisoning or death.

The guidelines also aim to maintain the biodiversity of Abu Dhabi Emirate by avoiding exposing non-target organisms to pesticides, specially beneficial insects, and by preventing the entry of invading pests via air, sea and land borders. In addition, the guidelines elevate public awareness and knowledge about public health pests and set the standard quality requirements, procedures, and specifications for public health pest management operations.

The development of pest control services guidelines involved a working group that comprised Tadweer and 11 other entities including UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain City Municipality, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, UAE University, Al Khayyat Investment Group and Modon.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said, "The development of these guidelines will help us provide a solid legislative and administrative environment for the provision of Tadweer’s services in line with the highest standards. In addition to its various benefits for the community in Abu Dhabi, the guidelines will enable us to achieve the objectives outlined by Tadweer’s strategic plan as well as Abu Dhabi Vision 2030."

He added: "It is a top priority for Tadweer to keep pace with the rapid transformation witnessed by Abu Dhabi across economic, tourism and social sectors. This has resulted in a robust demand for waste sector services, especially amid the emirate’s urban expansion and growing tourist arrival following its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Dr. Helal Al Kaabi, Director-General of QCC, said, "The development of these guidelines is part of the QCC’s continued efforts to enable standardised services and specifications for its partners in Abu Dhabi in close collaboration with various stakeholders.

In doing so, QCC seeks to support the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Government to harmonise the standardisation system to achieve the objectives of Circular No. (2) of 2016 issued by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council in this regard.

He added, "To ensure consensus on all technical documents issued by the QCC, we formed a Permanent Technical Committee for Abu Dhabi’s Technical Standards comprising all relevant partners from the public and private sectors, in addition to the representatives of the academic sector. This committee actively contributes to the governance of the standards system by presenting its recommendation on the approval of all relevant technical documents developed by subject-matter experts representing relevant entities formed within the council."

As part of the guidelines for pest control services, 11 technical guidelines are developed to meet the requirements in the pest control services sector, including the guidelines of a reference standard for service scope and frequency of public health services in highly important entities, integrated mosquitoes management, integrated rodents pests management, integrated flies management, integrated cockroach management, integrated bed bug management, integrated ant management, integrated termite management, integrated fleas and tick management, integrated dangerous pests management, and responsible use of pesticides.

The manual for waste infrastructure services provides guidelines for the collection and transportation of municipal solid waste. This will allow the relevant entities to elevate the quality of services offered in line with international standards and best practices while improving the general appearance of waste bins in public places.

The manual includes different categories of municipal solid waste producers covering several aspects of municipal solid waste collection and transportation infrastructure.

Eleven guidelines were developed to support the municipal solid waste collection and transportation infrastructure as part of this manual. They include the standard procedures for submission of waste management schemes and the infrastructure requirements and standards for the residential sector, the commercial sector, the hotel sector, for educational facilities, for medical facilities, for public assets, for waste collection sites in farms and ranch areas, for civic amenities for recyclable materials, the technical specifications for waste bins and vehicles, and the general infrastructure requirements and standards.