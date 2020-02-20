UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Honors The Winners Of The Holy Quran Award

RAK Ruler Honors the Winners of the Holy Quran Award

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the Holy Quran Award ceremony today at the auditorium of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development in Ras Al Khaimah, where he honoured the winners in the male category of the 20th Ras Al Khaimah’s Holy Quran Award, organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Foundation for the Holy Quran and its Sciences.

Sheikh Saud stated that Ras Al Khaimah’s Holy Quran Award continues to spread the spirit of the Holy Islamic Book and encourage generations of memorisers of the Quran to do good.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah expressed his pride over awarding the memorisers of the Holy Quran and his appreciation of their painstaking efforts, highlighting that they had set standards for tolerance and acceptance in society with the religious text as an inspirational book of light, guidance and a source of morality.

He added that he valued the distinguished efforts made by the organising committees of the Ras Al Khaimah Quran Award, which he said has played a role in preserving the status of the Quran over the 20 years of the various categories of the contest.

The awards ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Ras Al Khaimah Foundation for the Holy Quran and its Sciences; Ahmed Mohammed Al Shehhi, Director-General of the foundation; Ahmed Sebaian, Secretary-General of the award; members of the Board of Directors; officials, heads and managers of Federal and local government entities; representatives of strategic partners and sponsors; lecturers and Quran preachers; as well as participating families and interested parties.

The Ras Al Khaimah Award for the Holy Quran includes seven categories, and saw 313 contestants taking part in the competition this year.

