Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of space exploration

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2023) Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators announced the launch of its unique Space Rover Prorgamme under its STEM track for participants aged 16 and above, occurring from 16th September until 12th November 2023. Simultaneously, a delegation of distinguished members of Rubu’ Qarn has embarked on a transformative journey to Poland to attend the European Rover Challenge and to enrich their knowledge to further elevate Rubu’ Qarn's training prorgammes.

The Space Rover Prorgamme is an initiative tailored for individuals who are deeply passionate about cutting-edge technologies, wherein they have an exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of space exploration. Through hands-on experiences and the guidance of experts, participants will undergo training in electrical and mechanical engineering, prorgamming, and 3D printing. They will learn to conceptualize, design, prorgamme, and test human-powered rovers, preparing them for the extraordinary challenges of space exploration.

Meanwhile, Rubu’ Qarn’s delegation in Poland includes the following high-performing members: Zakariya Al Ali, a student who majored in Aerospace Engineering and Space Sciences, Omran Al Ali, a student majoring in Applied Physics, and Abdulrahim Al Hashmi, an Electrical Engineering graduate.

This international event provides an exceptional opportunity for Rubu’ Qarn to stay at the forefront of modern practices in the fields of science and technology. By participating in this global event, Rubu’ Qarn aims to gain valuable insights, foster international collaborations, and bring the latest advancements in technology and innovation back to enrich its training prorgammes.

Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators has always been dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders in science and technology. With the launch of the Space Rover Prorgamme and the delegation's trip to the European Rover Challenge, Rubu’ Qarn takes a significant step towards realizing its mission of developing mindful and influential generations capable of facing the challenges of tomorrow.

