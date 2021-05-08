Russia Reports 8,329 New COVID-19 Cases, 370 Deaths
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:45 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) Russia reported 8,329 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 2,765 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,871,843.
The government coronavirus task force said 370 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 112,992.
The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.