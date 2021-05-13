UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports Over 8,300 COVID-19 Cases In The Past Day

Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) Russia confirmed 8,380 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,913,439, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

Some 2,787 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past day in Moscow.

Currently, 270,838 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,349 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,527,878, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, recoveries have risen to 92.2 percent of the total number of infected people.

Russia recorded 392 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 355 the day before. The total death toll has reached 114,723.

