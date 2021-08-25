Russia to start producing eyeglasses to cure insomnia, jetlag

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) By Binsal Abdulkader MOSCOW, 25th August 2021, (WAM) – For those who are constantly struggling with sleep disorder and jetlag, there is a happy news from Russia.

A Russian company will start producing next year an eyeglass that will help cure insomnia and jetlag.

Depending on the material used, the glasses will be priced between 7 to 30,000 Russian rubles (US$0.095 to US$406.80).

Wearing the glasses half an hour per day in indicated time intervals will help completely restore the sleep cycle.

Technodinamika Holding under the Rostec State Corporation has presented the prototype of "anti-insomnia Blue Sky pro glasses" at the Army 2021, an international military exhibition being held in Moscow.

"The glasses enable one to control sleep disturbance and restore human biorhythms in a couple of days. Glasses will definitely be of interest for individuals suffering from insomnia or regularly challenged by the jet lag because of business trips. At the same time, they can also benefit servicemen, including pilots, helping them to recover more rapidly [from sleep disorder and jetlag]" said Oleg Yevtushenko, Executive Director of Rostec.

A press release issued by Rostec explained that the product helps get rid of drowse in the morning and to postpone sleep until approximately 23.00 in the evening.

Glasses can also be used in case of changing time zones for more than three hours and when having a nightshift.

They will also help the user tackle depression, neuroendocrinal diseases and impaired concentration. The efficacy of the invention has been proved in the course of neurophysiological studies.

The prototype of Blue Sky is made of eco-friendly high-strength composite material produced in Russia. The product contains a kit of changeable nose pads and the user can select the most convenient one. Furthermore, glasses are fitted with a type-c format universal connector for charging.

"We plan to start serial production of glasses from 2022. In terms of production volume, we are going to produce around 15,000 pieces," said General Director of Technodinamika Holding Igor Nasenkov.

The innovative product is developed in partnership with the Samara State Medical University and serial production is scheduled to be launched at Samara Electromechanical Works.

Technodinamika Holding specialises in development, manufacturing and after-sales servicing of aircraft systems and assemblies, and also produce parts and assemblies for industries such as oil and gas, automobile , transport and energy.

Rostec State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It incorporates over 800 scientific institutions and manufacturers in 60 regions of Russia.