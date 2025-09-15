Saif bin Zayed attends Rabdan Academy 2025 Graduation Ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has attended Rabdan academy 2025 Graduation Ceremony in an impressive national gathering uniting the leadership, citizens, families, and representatives of national and international institutions.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Council and Chairman of the UAE Media Council board of Directors; Fadli Zon, Minister of Culture of Indonesia; Sara Awadh Musallam, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK); Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of the Dubai State Security Department; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Staff Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police; along with a large number of government officials and officers from the Ministries of Defence and Interior, as well as the Chairman and members of the Rabdan Academy Board of Trustees and representatives of several national and international institutions.

The ceremony celebrated 233 graduates across seven distinguished academic programmes at the bachelor’s and master’s levels, including eight international students from Afghanistan, Indonesia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

At the national level, graduates included personnel from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, the Presidential Court, the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, in addition to self-funding students and Rabdan Academy’s scholarship recipients.

H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif extended his congratulations to the graduates and their families. He commended this remarkable achievement as a significant addition to the UAE’s cadre of highly qualified talents, affirming their pivotal roles in strengthening the national security, safety, and resilience framework.

H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif said: "Endowed with accumulated expertise and profound knowledge, the UAE’s youth are the nation’s true wealth, the foundation of its stability, and a unique model of security and resilience. What unfolds before us today is an inspiring national achievement, a testament to our nation’s steadfast investment in human capital. With such milestones, the UAE’s future will continue to radiate ever more brightly through the talents and potential of its youth."

Sheikh Saif added: "I encourage our graduates to always be lifelong learners, serving as exemplars in knowledge and practice and upholding their pledge of loyalty to the nation and its leadership. Today, you are the leaders of future resilience, the driving force behind the UAE’s pursuit of global leadership in security and stability.

H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif further emphasised: “The UAE’s success is not the outcome of individual efforts, but a collective achievement embodied by its institutions and human capital. Today’s Rabdan Academy graduates exemplify this model. They serve as ambassadors of knowledge and expertise, upholding the nation’s mission and safeguarding its future."

Staff Lt Gen Michael Simon Hindmarsh, Chairman of Rabdan Academy’s Board of Trustees, affirmed that the Academy embodies the UAE’s vision in building a specialized educational ecosystem capable of meeting present and future requirements. He said: "I warmly congratulate the 2025 graduates of Rabdan Academy. They are the product of an ambitious vision and a wise investment in human capital. Today, the Academy stands as a global model in preparing leaders equipped to face challenges and shape the future. This ceremony is not merely a graduation, but the announcement of a new generation entrusted with the responsibility of security and resilience, reflecting the UAE’s pioneering leadership.

James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, expressed his pride in the national occasion that brought together the leadership, the nation’s youth, and their families in a moment of exceptional pride. He said:

"This ceremony is a living testimony to the precious trust leadership places in the Academy and its graduates, and it reflects the prominent position Rabdan Academy has attained as a national institution that provides the country with highly qualified and well-prepared professionals."

Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, affirmed that the celebration reflects the cohesion of Emirati society and the unity of its institutions around a common goal. He said:

“Today, we witnessed the fruit of joint efforts between the Academy and national entities, as each institution celebrated its graduates in a moving national scene that embodies the success of integrating education with the sectors of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.”

For their part, he graduates conveyed their pride in being part of Rabdan Academy, acknowledging the leadership’s guidance and support. They affirmed their unwavering commitment to serve the nation, protecting, sustaining, and advancing security, stability, and prosperity.

The graduates highlighted that their educational journey at the Academy was exceptional. Combining rigorous academic instruction with professional training, the experience has instilled in them the values of collaboration, resilience, innovation, excellence, teamwork, and integrity, thereby enhancing their resilience to overcome any future challenges.

They expressed gratitude to the faculty, administrative staff, and their families. Looking ahead, they emphasised that their acquired knowledge and skills will provide a foundation for impactful careers contributing to a safer and more stable future for the UAE.

Dr. Naji Mohammed Al Seiari, Dean of Faculty and Director of Research and Innovation at Rabdan Academy, emphasized that this graduation embodies the outcome of investment in academic excellence and scientific research. He said: “Rabdan Academy’s mission goes beyond preparing distinguished national cadres; it is equally dedicated to consolidating a comprehensive academic and research ecosystem. Through pioneering studies and innovative research, the Academy provides strategic insights in the academic and research fields across the sectors of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management, thereby strengthening the UAE’s standing among the world’s leading nations.”

Al Seiari added: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our graduates, wishing them every success in their academic and professional journeys, as they proudly represent their nation and remain true to its leadership’s vision.”

Prof. Jaco Barkhuizen, Program Chair of Policing and Security at Rabdan Academy, noted that the Academy’s programmes serve as an advanced platform for cultivating national and international competencies. He said: "I extend my warmest congratulations to this outstanding cohort of graduates who worked diligently to reach this special moment. The Academy’s programmes form a bridge between knowledge and practice, fostering critical thinking, innovation, and teamwork. This equips our graduates to be leaders of resilience and impact within their institutions and societies. They step into the world ready to face challenges and to carry forward the UAE’s mission of security and stability to new horizons."

The ceremony concluded in a moving atmosphere that captured the joy of the graduates and their families, with pride reflected in the distinguished presence of H.H. Sheikh Saif. This moment will remain a testament to a new generation rising to the responsibility of serving the nation, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a beacon of security, stability, and leadership.