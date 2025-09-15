- Home
- Business
- News
- Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Construction
Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Construction
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2025 | 10:06 PM
Ceremony has been graced by Chairman Vision Group Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan, CEO Park Views City Mr. Junaid Amin, and Director Sales & Marketing Mr. Naeem Warraich, who visited the site to inaugurate the project. Realtors, residents, and community stakeholders were also present, reflecting broad support and confidence in this transformative initiative.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2025) Park View City has officially launched the construction of its protective embankment with a landmark groundbreaking ceremony, marking a decisive step toward ensuring the community’s long-term safety and resilience against future flooding.
The ceremony was graced by Chairman Vision Group Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan, CEO Park Views City Mr. Junaid Amin, and Director Sales & Marketing Mr. Naeem Warraich, who visited the site to inaugurate the project. Realtors, residents, and community stakeholders were also present, reflecting broad support and confidence in this transformative initiative.
During the event, Chairman Abdul Aleem Khan announced a relief package worth Rs. 1 billion for residents affected by the recent Ravi River flooding. He assured that each affected resident will receive compensation directly at their doorstep. In addition, he waived two months of development charges in the five affected blocks, providing immediate financial relief.
The embankment will be a 30-foot-tall protective structure, covering all blocks of the society. Beyond its Primary role in flood defense, it will also be beautified and developed into a jogging and walking track, exclusively for Park View City members, blending safety with lifestyle enhancement.
Chairman Aleem Khan acknowledged the tireless efforts of Park View City’s management, praising their dedication in supporting residents during difficult times and steering the society towards recovery and progress.
The embankment project comes in response to recent challenges posed by the floods, reaffirming Park View City’s commitment to providing secure, modern, and sustainable living for its residents. The project is scheduled to be completed within 100 days, ensuring timely relief and long-term protection for residents.
Speaking at the occasion, Chairman Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized:
“This embankment is more than a protective measure—it represents Park View City’s vision of blending innovation with responsibility. We are determined to safeguard our residents while continuing to build a progressive and thriving community.”
The groundbreaking marks the beginning of what Park View City describes as a “new chapter of safety, innovation, and progress,” aligning with its broader development vision to deliver modern amenities alongside resilient infrastructure.
With this initiative, Park View City sets a precedent for private housing societies in Lahore to prioritize environmental resilience, resident welfare, and proactive urban planning.
Recent Stories
Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Const ..
Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Private Label Middle East 2025 at D ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to impart new visual identity for ..
Mansour bin Zayed participates on behalf of UAE President in Extraordinary GCC & ..
TikToker Samiya Hijab, Hassan Zahid reach settlement in abduction case
Bridging ideas and policy, PIDE opens doors to new scholars
UAE participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Bahrain
Kohat police's swift action in murder case
Islamabad registers 165 FIRs in crackdown on traffic violations
Latest water flow data released for rivers & barrages
PHA organizes Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH)
Over 748,074 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations
More Stories From Business
-
Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Construction1 minute ago
-
Bridging ideas and policy, PIDE opens doors to new scholars1 hour ago
-
CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FE ..2 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister meets Iranian Minister fpr Road & Urban Development2 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfied over growth2 hours ago
-
Major crimes drop by 33%, Faisalabad to be made crime-free: RPO4 hours ago
-
DC order speedy completion of WASA development schemes5 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 944 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar2 hours ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 386,300 per tola6 hours ago
-
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months6 hours ago