Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Construction

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ceremony has been graced by Chairman Vision Group Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan, CEO Park Views City Mr. Junaid Amin, and Director Sales & Marketing Mr. Naeem Warraich, who visited the site to inaugurate the project. Realtors, residents, and community stakeholders were also present, reflecting broad support and confidence in this transformative initiative.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2025) Park View City has officially launched the construction of its protective embankment with a landmark groundbreaking ceremony, marking a decisive step toward ensuring the community’s long-term safety and resilience against future flooding.

The ceremony was graced by Chairman Vision Group Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan, CEO Park Views City Mr. Junaid Amin, and Director Sales & Marketing Mr. Naeem Warraich, who visited the site to inaugurate the project. Realtors, residents, and community stakeholders were also present, reflecting broad support and confidence in this transformative initiative.

During the event, Chairman Abdul Aleem Khan announced a relief package worth Rs. 1 billion for residents affected by the recent Ravi River flooding. He assured that each affected resident will receive compensation directly at their doorstep. In addition, he waived two months of development charges in the five affected blocks, providing immediate financial relief.

The embankment will be a 30-foot-tall protective structure, covering all blocks of the society. Beyond its Primary role in flood defense, it will also be beautified and developed into a jogging and walking track, exclusively for Park View City members, blending safety with lifestyle enhancement.

Chairman Aleem Khan acknowledged the tireless efforts of Park View City’s management, praising their dedication in supporting residents during difficult times and steering the society towards recovery and progress.

The embankment project comes in response to recent challenges posed by the floods, reaffirming Park View City’s commitment to providing secure, modern, and sustainable living for its residents. The project is scheduled to be completed within 100 days, ensuring timely relief and long-term protection for residents.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized:

“This embankment is more than a protective measure—it represents Park View City’s vision of blending innovation with responsibility. We are determined to safeguard our residents while continuing to build a progressive and thriving community.”

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of what Park View City describes as a “new chapter of safety, innovation, and progress,” aligning with its broader development vision to deliver modern amenities alongside resilient infrastructure.

With this initiative, Park View City sets a precedent for private housing societies in Lahore to prioritize environmental resilience, resident welfare, and proactive urban planning.