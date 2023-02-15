Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary of Interior and Local Government of Philippines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today met with Benjamin Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Interior and Local Government of the Philippines, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed several topics of mutual interest, in addition to ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries in the fields of police and security.

They also elaborated on the World Government Summit and its role in enhancing governments' efforts in the development of societies, prosperity and growth.