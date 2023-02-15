UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Meets Secretary Of Interior And Local Government Of Philippines

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary of Interior and Local Government of Philippines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today met with Benjamin Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Interior and Local Government of the Philippines, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed several topics of mutual interest, in addition to ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries in the fields of police and security.

They also elaborated on the World Government Summit and its role in enhancing governments' efforts in the development of societies, prosperity and growth.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police Dubai Philippines Government

Recent Stories

SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches ..

SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches AED45.27 million

11 seconds ago
 President of Türkiye addresses World Government S ..

President of Türkiye addresses World Government Summit 2023 in video message

20 seconds ago
 Joint Operations Command unveils official logo of ..

Joint Operations Command unveils official logo of Operation &#039;Chivalrous Kni ..

37 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General o ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council

44 seconds ago
 Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Bala ..

Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Balancing Career, Life and Ambitio ..

15 minutes ago
 Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative announces ..

Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative announces &#039;Strategic Expansion to ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.