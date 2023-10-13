Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Meets India's Lok Sabha Speaker

Saqr Ghobash meets India&#039;s Lok Sabha Speaker

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), met with Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, on the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), which is hosted and organised by the Indian parliament, in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

During the meeting, Birla welcomed Ghobash and lauded his efforts to foster the bilateral relations between the UAE and India, especially their parliamentary ties.

The meeting discussed the existing cooperation between the two countries, in line with the vision of their leadership, who value the long-standing friendship between the two nations.

The two sides also lauded the recent progress in their mutual collaborations in various areas.

Ghobash expressed the UAE leadership’s unwavering support for the efforts to enhance their bilateral relations and invited Birla to attend the parliamentary conference that will take place on the sidelines of COP28 on 6th December, 2023.

Speaker of the Lok Sabha highlighted his country’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE in light of their mutual keenness to establish partnerships in various areas.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening India’s parliamentary ties with the UAE and consulting on issues of mutual concern, lauding the UAE’s parliamentary diplomacy and its efficient engagement in regional and international events.

