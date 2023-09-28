JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Peng Qinghua, Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Parliamentary Forum, held in South Africa, and was attended by Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing their parliamentary cooperation, encouraging collaborations at the parliamentary level, and coordinating at international conferences and forums under the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two councils and the Joint Parliamentary Friendship Committee between the two countries.

They also lauded the outcomes of mutual visits by leaders and officials from their countries, which boosted their overall cooperation and benefitted their peoples, culminating in the signing of several agreements and MoUs between the UAE and China that enhanced their strategic partnership and opened up new prospects for joint work in various areas.

Ghobash invited the Chinese National People's Congress to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will begin in November, stressing that the conference will be a significant turning point in the global efforts to address climate change, as the UAE aims to double collective action, advance mutual interests, enhance solidarity and promote international cooperation.

He highlighted China’s key role in addressing climate change due to its advanced technologies.

For his part, Qinghua highlighted the close relations and longstanding ties between China and the UAE, as well as their aspiration to enhance their relations to a comprehensive partnership, lauding Ghobash's recent visit to China and his meetings with many officials, which helped improve the relations between the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The UAE delegation, comprising a number of FNC members, attended the meeting.