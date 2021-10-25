UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash, President Of Austrian National Council Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the Austrian National Council, and his delegation, on the sidelines of the 11th International Astronomical Federation (IAF) International Meeting for Members of Parliaments, which organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, in collaboration with the IAF, at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 29th October, 2021.

During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening their parliamentary cooperation, in line with the ongoing strategic partnership and relations between the UAE and Austria, which are witnessing significant development in various areas.

Ghobash welcomed Sobotka and his delegation and thanked him for visiting the UAE while commending the outcomes of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament held in September 2021.

He also lauded the strategic relations between the UAE and Austria and their efforts to upgrade them, most notably following the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Austria in July 2021, as well as the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

The UAE’s policy for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be effective during the recovery planning stage, he added, highlighting the successful strategic balance achieved across vital sectors, which ensured the return to normalcy across tourism, transport and other industries. He also noted the UAE’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is among the highest globally.

Ghobash praised Austria’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing that the Austrian pavilion highlights the links between people, technology and the environment.

Sobotka commended the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed by the two friendly countries, covering key areas, including politics, parliamentary relations, the economy, security, education and technology.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and several other FNC members.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Parliament UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Austria July September October 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

7 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

22 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

37 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

2 minutes ago
 Turkish foreign minister congratulates new Austria ..

Turkish foreign minister congratulates new Austrian counterpart

2 minutes ago
 China, Belgium maintain good cooperation on int'l, ..

China, Belgium maintain good cooperation on int'l, regional issues: Chinese FM

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.