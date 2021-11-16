Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Parliament of North Macedonia discuss relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Talaat Jafari, Speaker of the Parliament of North Macedonia, and his delegation currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of key topics, including their parliamentary cooperation in international events, the coordination between the FNC and the North Macedonian Parliament, and ways of supporting the bilateral ties between their countries.

At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed Jafari and his delegation, lauding the bilateral relations between the two countries and stressing the importance of boosting their cooperation, most notably in economic, commercial and food security areas.

Jafari highlighted the importance of the relations between the two countries, noting the necessity of reinforcing their cooperation, most notably in parliamentary areas. He also lauded the successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE’s leading stature.