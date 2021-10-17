UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash To Head FNC Delegation On Visit To Bahrain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will head an FNC delegation on an official visit to Bahrain, which will take place from 19th to 20th October, 2021, in response to an invitation from Fawzia Zainal, Speaker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives.

Ghobash will hold talks with Zainal and Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Consultative Council (Shura Council), to discuss ways of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two friendly countries, in light of their distinguished bilateral relations based upon a shared historic and cultural legacy.

The FNC’s delegation will include Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, Sabreen Hassan Al Yamahi, Yousef Abdullah Al Batran Al Shehhi, Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi, Suhail Al Affari, Somaya Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Humaid Al Abbar Al Shamsi, Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication at the FNC.

