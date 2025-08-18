DPO Holds Open Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq convened an open court at the DPO Complex to hear and resolve public complaints. A large number of citizens attended, raising issues related to policing, law and order, and other concerns
The DPO listened to each complainant personally and issued immediate instructions to the relevant officers for prompt action. He reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to swift resolution of problems and ensuring justice for all members of the community.
