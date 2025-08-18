Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DPO holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq convened an open court at the DPO Complex to hear and resolve public complaints. A large number of citizens attended, raising issues related to policing, law and order, and other concerns

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq convened an open court at the DPO Complex to hear and resolve public complaints. A large number of citizens attended, raising issues related to policing, law and order, and other concerns.

The DPO listened to each complainant personally and issued immediate instructions to the relevant officers for prompt action. He reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to swift resolution of problems and ensuring justice for all members of the community.

Recent Stories

Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across P ..

Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab

2 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

2 minutes ago
 PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian C ..

PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian Channu

2 minutes ago
 PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

2 minutes ago
 DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood ..

DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood risk

2 minutes ago
 From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the A ..

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series

36 minutes ago
UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support I ..

UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..

42 minutes ago
 Education Interface announces success of inaugural ..

Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..

57 minutes ago
 Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking A ..

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary

57 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at ..

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore co ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan