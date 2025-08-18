PFA Discards 5000 Litre Adulterated Milk In Mian Channu
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched large-scale operations across multiple cities, resulting in the confiscation and disposal of 5,000 liters of adulterated milk and 450 liters plus 450 kilograms of substandard oil during two separate raids
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched large-scale operations across multiple cities, resulting in the confiscation and disposal of 5,000 liters of adulterated milk and 450 liters plus 450 kilograms of substandard oil during two separate raids.
The operations were carried out under the special directives of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed. PFA teams, led by Director of Operations Zubair Ahmad Ijaz and Additional Director Operations Amir Iftikhar, raided a milk collection center in Mian Channu, where laboratory tests confirmed the presence of synthetic powder in the milk. An FIR was registered against the owners, and nine individuals were arrested.
In a separate inspection at a fat and oil rendering unit in the Old Industrial Estate, Hamidpur Multan, serious food safety violations were discovered.
Authorities seized 450 liters of loose oil that failed to comply with mandatory regulations, including the absence of the required food-grade dye. An FIR was filed against the factory owner for producing substandard and potentially harmful edible oil.
Director General Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against violators of food safety laws, with no compromise on public health. He stated that the Authority remains actively engaged in identifying and dismantling food fraud networks.
The Director General also urged citizens to report any suspicious food-related activities by calling the PFA helpline at 1223.
