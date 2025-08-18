PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a water plant and discarded 910 litres of adulterated milk and 930kg of substandard meat during a major operation in different areas of Lahore, including Yateem Khana, Shami Road and Jail Road on Monday.

Food safety teams also imposed fines of Rs125,000 on two well-known bakery cake units while three FIRs were lodged. A total of 734 dairy shops and suppliers and 193 meat warehouses and meat carrying vehicles were inspected with overall fines worth Rs751,000 imposed.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that expired and fresh stock was found stored together without separation and poor hygiene arrangements were observed in the processing area.

He said that mandatory records, including workers’ medical certificates and training documents were missing.

He added that storage areas were found in foul smelling condition with uncovered food items and meat and dairy products were kept together in dirty freezers. He added that the water plant was sealed after its sample failed laboratory tests.

Asim Javed stated that in line with the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab all resources are being utilized to eliminate the adulteration mafia. He warned food business operators to strictly follow prescribed laws as no leniency will be shown in case of violations.

He has requested citizens to register food related complaints on PFA helpline 1223.