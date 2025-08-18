Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The monsoon season has once again arrived in Punjab, offering respite from the intense summer heat while simultaneously highlighting gaps in urban management, health preparedness, and infrastructure.

For many, the rains are a welcome relief. Parks and fields turn lush green, temperatures drop, and the air feels fresher after months of oppressive heat. Farmers especially appreciate the timely rainfall, crucial for crops such as cotton, sugarcane, and maize. Urban families enjoy the cool breeze and cloudy skies. However, the monsoon also brings complications.

In Multan and other cities of South Punjab, heavy downpours often lead to waterlogging caused by inadequate drainage systems. Streets become flooded and impassable, traffic congestion worsens, and properties in low-lying areas suffer damage. Frequent power outages further disrupt daily life.

Public health risks escalate as stagnant water creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the threat of dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases. Hospitals have already issued advisories urging the public to take precautions such as using mosquito repellents, eliminating stagnant water around homes, and ensuring access to clean drinking water.

Agricultural experts emphasize that while monsoon rains reduce reliance on tube-well irrigation and replenish groundwater reserves, excessive rainfall can harm standing crops and livestock.

Issues such as waterlogging and soil erosion pose ongoing challenges for rural communities. Authorities stress the importance of improved water management systems to harness the benefits of monsoon rains while mitigating damage.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast above-normal rainfall for several districts in Punjab this season. District administrations have instructed relevant departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to emergencies, particularly urban flooding.

Deputy Commissioners across South Punjab have appealed to citizens to cooperate with sanitation teams and avoid blocking drainage systems by refraining from dumping garbage in open channels.

The monsoon embodies a dual reality for Punjab: it is both a blessing that revitalizes agriculture, cools the environment, and restores greenery, and a challenge that tests urban infrastructure, health systems, and community resilience.

As the season progresses, the balance between its benefits and difficulties will depend on preparedness — from authorities ensuring effective drainage and health services to citizens adopting precautionary measures and fulfilling their civic responsibilities.