Second ERC Plane Carrying COVID-19 Vaccines Arrives In Damascus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Second ERC plane carrying COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Damascus

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) A second Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) aid plane arrived in Damascus today loaded with COVID-19 vaccine doses to help Syria fight the pandemic.

The shipment was in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent Organisation and comes as part of the UAE's global response to combat the spread of the virus and strengthen prevention measures.

It aims to assist frontline medical workers, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, as well as those, displaced and living in refugee camps.

The efforts to provide the vaccine aim to curb the spread of the coronavirus and limit its negative effects.

The ERC previously sent, in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent Organisation, a medical aid shipment weighing 97.2 tonnes to Syria, which included medical supplies, personal protection equipment and testing kits, which enhanced the capacities of medical teams and frontline workers.

