Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched to ease travel restrictions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 12th August 2020 (WAM) - In line with directives issued by the country’s top leadership, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approved the second phase of the Resident Return Programme.

As of Wednesday August 12, 2020, ICA registrations and approvals currently in place will no longer be mandatory for UAE residents to return to the country, and pre-approvals for residents’ return will be automatically granted.

The decision comes with the nearing end of summer vacations, as the beginning of the new academic year draws near and restrictions ease on trade, services and leisure across the country.

To facilitate the return of UAE residents, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has taken the initiative of replacing its registration and approvals with automatic pre-approvals, foregoing the need to submit an application.

The Authority advises residents to ensure their personal data (UAE ID number, passport number, nationality) is up to date by visiting uaeentry.

ica.gov.ae, to facilitate travel procedures. This step is optional and intended for residents who wish to verify travel documents previously submitted and tied to permits previously granted.

To return to the UAE, residents must take a mandatory Covid-19 nasal swab test (PCR) through accredited laboratories in the country they are in, showing negative test results for a period not exceeding 96 hours prior to departure. Travelers must exhibit said negative results to the airlines upon check-in.

All precautionary and preventive measures apply to UAE residents upon their arrival to the country, in accordance with protocols in effect, including taking a PCR test on arrival, adhering to the approved quarantine period and downloading the Al-Hosn application for health and safety purposes.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship will persevere in launching national initiatives to support government efforts, in line with the directives issued by the UAE’s wise leadership, to ensure the safety and security of all residents in the country.