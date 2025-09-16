Second Round Of President’s Cup For Jiu-Jitsu Kicks Off Friday In Abu Dhabi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The second round of the President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu is set to kick off this Friday at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, drawing great anticipation from fans and athletes alike, with participation from the UAE’s top clubs and academies.
The competition will include thrilling contests in the 18+ category, with athletes striving for maximum points to help their clubs' chances in the quest for the nation's most prestigious trophy.
Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, stressed the championship's significance, calling it the top domestic event. “This tournament crowns the combined efforts of the Federation and the clubs in preparing a generation of exceptional athletes capable of representing the UAE on the world stage,” he said.
Al Wahda Club leads the standings heading into the second round, although Baniyas and Al Ain are motivated to cut the gap, driven by strong spirits and a clear desire to strengthen their places in the Cup competition.
Mahmoud El Sayed, Director of the Jiu-Jitsu academy at Al Wahda Club, said, “Our goal is to maintain our lead in the President's Cup, and we are going into the competition with a winning mentality. We are certain that tactical discipline and fighting spirit will keep us at the top.”
The second round is likely to draw large crowds, as has been the case in previous President's Cups. It continues to be a popular destination for sports lovers of all ages and origins.
