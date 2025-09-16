UAE President visits prominent landmarks in Karabakh, accompanied by President of Azerbaijan

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KARABAKH, Azerbaijan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited several historical and natural landmarks in the city of Shusha, located in the Karabakh region, as part of his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. He was accompanied by the President of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Ilham Aliyev.
The tour included Shusha Fortress, which dates back to the 1750s and is regarded as a historical and cultural symbol of Azerbaijan. H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited Shusha Mosque, designed to be one of the city’s most prominent cultural and religious landmarks.
The itinerary included a visit to the Jidir Duzu Plain, a renowned natural landmark and leading tourist attraction in the region. The site regularly hosts horse racing and equestrian displays to train, evaluate, and select horses, as well as a range of cultural and sporting events.
Additionally, H.H. the President toured a number of monuments commemorating prominent Azerbaijani figures in the fields of literature and the arts, and also paid a visit to the Shusha branch of the National Carpet Museum of Azerbaijan.
