IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri Barred From Judicial Work

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2025 | 04:17 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from performing judicial functions until the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) decides on the matter.

A IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan issued the order while hearing a petition filed by lawyer Mian Dawood challenging Justice Jahangiri’s position.

In its written order, the court barred Justice Jahangiri from hearing cases and appointed Barrister Zafarullah Khan and Advocate Ahsan Ali Ovsaf as amici curiae.

The Attorney General has also been asked to assist the court on the petition’s maintainability.

Following the court’s directive, the IHC administration released a revised duty roster for September 17–19, excluding Justice Jahangiri from both single and division benches.

The SJC is expected to take up the reference against Justice Jahangiri in the coming weeks.

