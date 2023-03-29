Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of the UAE-based Burjeel Holdings, announced his contribution of AED 10 million in support of the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, which aims to launch the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund to sustainably support underprivileged populations around the world.

Dr. Vayalil pledged to contribute a total of AED 10 million over a period of five years to help support the campaign’s objectives of fighting hunger and providing a food safety net to tens of millions of people.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign welcomes the contributions of individuals, institutions and businesses, and represents a major shift in humanitarian work by adopting a model based on group contributions and long-term planning.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil said, “The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is a bright example of global charitable and humanitarian efforts, as it aims to provide a sustainable food safety net within an institutional framework.

"I am honoured to be among the contributors to this endeavour to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations around the world. A food aid endowment fund is a great humanitarian initiative from a country that has become known for its values of giving and generosity, and for its exceptional Ramadan food drives that provide food to tens of millions of people across the globe,” he added.

