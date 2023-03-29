UrduPoint.com

Shamsheer Vayalil Contributes AED10 Million In Support Of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of the UAE-based Burjeel Holdings, announced his contribution of AED 10 million in support of the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, which aims to launch the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund to sustainably support underprivileged populations around the world.

Dr. Vayalil pledged to contribute a total of AED 10 million over a period of five years to help support the campaign’s objectives of fighting hunger and providing a food safety net to tens of millions of people.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign welcomes the contributions of individuals, institutions and businesses, and represents a major shift in humanitarian work by adopting a model based on group contributions and long-term planning.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil said, “The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is a bright example of global charitable and humanitarian efforts, as it aims to provide a sustainable food safety net within an institutional framework.

"I am honoured to be among the contributors to this endeavour to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations around the world. A food aid endowment fund is a great humanitarian initiative from a country that has become known for its values of giving and generosity, and for its exceptional Ramadan food drives that provide food to tens of millions of people across the globe,” he added.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Bank Rashid UAE Dirham SMS From Billion Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

2 hours ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

2 hours ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

3 hours ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.