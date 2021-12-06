(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Sharjah heralded the nation’s momentous 50th National Day by organising a series of festive events in cities and towns across the emirate from November 23 to December 3.

Organised by the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, the series of cultural, art and entertainment activities comprising 2 music concerts, 35 educational workshops, 25 art exhibitions. 13 folk shows, 25 competitions, 17 play shows, and 15 sporting activities, were held in a phased manner at Sharjah City, Khorfakkan, Al Hamriyah, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Kalba, Batayeh, Al Dhaid, and Wadi Al Helo.

Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said: "As the nation marks the Golden Jubilee of the Union, we are grateful for the progressive leadership and wise guidance of our founding fathers in building a diverse and inclusive society that welcomes people from all walks of life. The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee congratulates the UAE and its leaders on the nation’s achievements that we showcased throughout our 11-day celebrations."

He added: "We take pride in having a diverse and united community here in Sharjah, and it was important to demonstrate that pride through inclusive celebrations that captured the spirit of the UAE and informed and entertained the residents at the same time. Sharjah organised these celebrations to provide residents and visitors in the UAE with a one-of-a-kind experience and we are happy to say that we succeeded."

Khorfakkan kick-started the celebrations with patriotic fervour on November 23, staging a brilliant operetta, The Jubilee of Pride, which included a wonderful rendition of the poems of Emirati poet Maryam Al Naqbi by Fayez Al Saeed, Walid Al Jassem, and Faisal Al Jassem. Other attractions included heritage folk shows, a laser art show and mesmerizing performances by Lebanese, Russian and Iraqi folk artistes.

The celebrations moved to Dibba Al Hisn on November 25, with the launch of a hot-air balloon adorned with the image of the UAE President. Other attractions included the performance of a scintillating operetta written by Dr Abdul Razzaq Al Darbas; folk shows by Russian artists and poetry recitals by Ali Al Shuwain and Said Al Khashri.

The heritage village of Al Hamriyah marked the celebrations with a grand national parade, traditional crafts workshops and traditional Emirate cuisine.

Al Madam city, in the Central region of the emirate, kicked off its celebrations with a vibrant programme of musical shows and poetry sessions with prominent artists and classical Arabic poets in attendance, apart from video competitions.

Kalba took up the baton on November 26 with a grand classic car and bike parade that brought the entire town onto the streets, followed by mesmerizing recitals of traditional songs, poems and cultural performances, including an emotionally charged staging of the National Operetta that took the audience down the memory lane. The much-anticipated music concert by popular Emirati singer Faisal Al Jasim, took the audience by storm, culminating in a dazzling display of fireworks.

From November 28 to December 1, Sharjah’s oasis city, Al Dhaid, took over the National Day celebrations beginning with a majestic parade. Soulful recitals by Emirati poet Sultan bin Ali, traditional Emirati shows and a perfectly orchestrated performance by the military band, kept families and visitors entertained, while children participated in several competitions, taking home grand prizes.

The town of Al Batayeh in the outskirts of Sharjah started their UAE National Day celebrations with an official parade that was joined by the town’s residents expressing their appreciation for their beloved UAE.

Performances by the popular Dibba Al Harbiya band were the highlight of the celebrations in Wadi Al Helo, which included a workshop on patriotism and pledging allegiance to the country. A falconry book exhibition was a big draw with visitors observing and learning about falcons, the bird regarded as a national symbol of Emirati heritage.

Two music concerts wound up the National Day celebrations, starting with a spectacular joint concert by Emirati singing superstars Balqees and Fayez Al Saeed at the emirate’s latest cultural edifice, Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, on December 1.

Sharjah’s National Day celebrations officially concluded on December 3 with a signature performance by popular Emirati pianist, composer and musician Hussain Al Jassmi, backed by singers Faisal Al Jasim, Mohammed Al Menhali and Alma, at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

The entire proceeds from both concerts were donated The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation dedicated to supporting refugees and people in need worldwide.

The musical evening, marked the culmination of the 11-day cultural extravagance organised by the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee.

All across the emirate, the Sharjah suburbs councils organised a series of activities to mark the 50th National Day that included spectacular air shows, theatrical performances for children, folk shows and artistic performances and a host of competitions to celebrate the 50-year journey of the country.